What Does the Word Magazine Mean Today?

This year's ModMag Conference took a philosophical approach to the world of magazine creation, ideation, and production.

A hand picks up a yellow magazine from a shelf full of magazines
Business Tools

A Type Museum Preserves the Skill of Letterpress Printing

Two graphic designers with a love for letterpress turned a 250 year old business into a living museum, a small-run press, and an unofficial clubhouse for print wonks.

99U Talks

Vince Kadlubek: Make a Mind-Blowing Experience

99U Conference Talk by Meow Wolf's Vince Kadlubek
Branding & Marketing

What a thousand-year-old Japanese tradition can teach us about branding

A Berlin-based aroma space designer brings a subtle Japanese art and process to the Western world. Plus, what this means for…

Leadership

Bust Fragmentation and Embrace the Unfinished

Pentagram partner Eddie Opara talks US passports, Democracy, and the gravity of discussing graphic design.

Business Tools

Phrases That Trap Freelancers

The jargon, manipulation, bad intentions, good intentions but bad behavior, and downright BS that should make creatives run the other way.

The Creative Future Report
How Innovation Has Lost Its Meaning - And How to Reclaim It

Innovation’s true practice must be restored, and a new code adopted.

Alain Sylvain speaking on stage at 99U Conference 2019 with NASA fashion images
Leadership

Lessons for First-Time Managers

What if the manager you always wish was in the room is … you?

Leadership

Weighing the Risk: Be Open to the Outcome, Not Attached to It

Difficult and uncomfortable as it is, the proper way to begin any project is by abandoning linear expectations for a final…

Business Tools

How to Launch a Creative Project on Little to No Budget

Start by asking yourself: ‘What do I want from this?’

99U Conference

More Than Ever, Creativity Demands Courage

See the best insights from the 2019 Adobe 99U Conference.

Leadership

A colorful building with staircases leading upwards.
Business Tools

5 Rituals for More Productive, Creative, and Resilient Teams

Getting people to perform at their best is hard, especially in creative environments where change is constant.

Personal Growth

What Creative Visionaries Do That Most People Overlook

A depiction of a person with clouds expanding from his or her head
The Joyful, Messy, Sometimes Lonely Uncertainty of Pursuing a Creative Life

How freelance writer Julia Bainbridge has turned introspection into an art and a career.

Julia Bainbridge in a red coat standing alone in a living room